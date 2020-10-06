Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 1,303 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.61.

Shares of PYPL traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.78. 326,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,770,314. The stock has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

