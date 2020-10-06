Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 1,020 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $4,426,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 512,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,520,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,290,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $462,427. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 86,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

