Fulton Bank N. A. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.69 on Tuesday, hitting $1,453.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,215. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,537.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,413.83. The firm has a market cap of $1,010.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

