Fulton Bank N. A. Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.28. The company had a trading volume of 290,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day moving average is $191.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,249 shares of company stock valued at $165,343,331. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

