Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases 781 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 403,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

