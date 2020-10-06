Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases 6,876 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $$38.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,016,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,923,635. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

