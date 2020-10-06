Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases 325 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,711,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $7.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.51. The stock had a trading volume of 114,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,483 shares of company stock worth $38,561,651. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

