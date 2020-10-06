Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,995 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 3,085,523 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,385,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after buying an additional 288,695 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after buying an additional 2,287,716 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,660,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

