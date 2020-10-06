Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cummins by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $56,469,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,168. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $219.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average of $176.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

