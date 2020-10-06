Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 848,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,469,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

