Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,607,445. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

