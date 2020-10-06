Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,789,865. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

