Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. 1,151,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

