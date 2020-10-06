Fulton Bank N. A. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. 140166 raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

MA stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $343.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,130,176,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,815 shares of company stock worth $186,007,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

