Fulton Bank N. A. Has $7.64 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 99.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 28.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 426,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,327. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.82. The company has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

