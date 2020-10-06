Fulton Bank N. A. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 532,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

