Fulton Bank N. A. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after buying an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 155,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.67. 323,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.