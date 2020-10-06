Fulton Bank N. A. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.56.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.85. The stock had a trading volume of 117,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,015. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

