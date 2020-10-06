Fulton Bank N. A. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.25. 246,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $171.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.