Fulton Bank N. A. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 149.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

