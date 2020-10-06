Fulton Bank N. A. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 64.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 80.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 37.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.