Fulton Bank N. A. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. 41,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

