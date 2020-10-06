Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. 168,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.