Fulton Bank N. A. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in HP by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 103,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in HP by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,848,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 341,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 503,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $5,587,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 652,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,305,741. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.03.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

