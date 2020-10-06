Fulton Bank N. A. Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

