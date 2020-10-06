Fulton Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 171,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

