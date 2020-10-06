Fulton Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.83.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.55. The stock had a trading volume of 883,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

