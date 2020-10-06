Fulton Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.78.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.43. 160,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,631. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

