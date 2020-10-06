Fulton Bank N. A. Buys 20,825 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.57. 579,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,053,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of -264.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.