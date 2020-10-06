Fulton Bank N. A. Boosts Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 38.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

