Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires 408 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,486 shares of company stock worth $106,890,169. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $15.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.56. 216,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.57 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.93.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

