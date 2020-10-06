Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires 3,065 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. 146,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,250. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

