Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires 2,357 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. 300,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $957,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

