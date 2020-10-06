Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.39. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

