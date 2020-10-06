Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €94.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.95 ($97.58).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.42 ($1.67) on Tuesday, reaching €72.04 ($84.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

