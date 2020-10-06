Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.29

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Freedom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter.

About Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

