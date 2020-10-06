Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 452,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

