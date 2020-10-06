Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) were up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 76,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 45,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Founders Advantage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.06.
Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile (CVE:FCF)
Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.
