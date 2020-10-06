Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) were up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 76,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 45,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Founders Advantage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.06.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Founders Advantage Capital Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

