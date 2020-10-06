Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $89.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortive traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 59276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortive by 13.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

