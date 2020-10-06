FlypMe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,223.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $216,212.83 and approximately $28,223.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00260069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00082433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.01503260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00156924 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

