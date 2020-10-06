Flash (FLASH) Market Capitalization Hits $3.05 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Flash has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00261523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.01524419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00157407 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

