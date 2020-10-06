First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.54

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.54 and last traded at $97.54, with a volume of 330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 63.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 77.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 49,636 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 49.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,246,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,240,000 after buying an additional 412,547 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

