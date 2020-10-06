First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 637,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 159,225 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,651 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,129. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

