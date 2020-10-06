First Foundation (FFWM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2020 – First Foundation had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.50 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

9/22/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

9/22/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/21/2020 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2020 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/17/2020 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2020 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation Inc has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $621.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $7,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 31.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 345,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 29.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 232,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

