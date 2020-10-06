Financial Survey: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) vs. BOX (NASDAQ:BOX)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino N/A N/A N/A BOX -14.19% -279.40% -10.80%

This table compares nCino and BOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BOX $696.26 million 3.87 -$144.35 million ($0.96) -17.94

nCino has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for nCino and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 2 6 0 2.75 BOX 0 2 7 0 2.78

nCino currently has a consensus price target of $93.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. BOX has a consensus price target of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than nCino.

Summary

BOX beats nCino on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, education, and nonprofit industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

