Financial Comparison: Nesco (NSCO) versus Its Rivals

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nesco to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nesco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 230 702 956 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Nesco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nesco and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million N/A Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 9.58

Nesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Volatility and Risk

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco’s peers have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.89% -0.53%

Summary

Nesco peers beat Nesco on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

