Financial Analysis: United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and Alliant Energy (OTCMKTS:LNT)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Utilities Group and Alliant Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alliant Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Utilities Group and Alliant Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.38 billion 3.34 $135.79 million $1.62 14.38 Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.65 $567.40 million $2.31 23.08

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than United Utilities Group. United Utilities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. United Utilities Group pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy 18.37% 12.30% 3.88%

Summary

Alliant Energy beats United Utilities Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

