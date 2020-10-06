Financial Analysis: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

65.1% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liquidity Services and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -6.92% -7.13% -4.27% PFSweb -0.40% 3.28% 0.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $226.52 million 1.23 -$19.26 million ($0.22) -37.14 PFSweb $294.02 million 0.45 -$2.17 million $0.05 131.00

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liquidity Services and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 PFSweb 0 0 4 0 3.00

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. PFSweb has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.86%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Summary

PFSweb beats Liquidity Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; and order to cash service, such as technology collaboration, information management services, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly services; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.