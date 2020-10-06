Financial Analysis: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) & Instructivision (NYSE:ISTC)

Instructivision (OTCMKTS:ISTC) and Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Instructivision and Lions Gate Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than Instructivision.

Profitability

This table compares Instructivision and Lions Gate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructivision N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16%

Volatility & Risk

Instructivision has a beta of -6.91, suggesting that its share price is 791% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Instructivision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Instructivision and Lions Gate Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructivision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.51 -$188.40 million $0.38 23.79

Instructivision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats Instructivision on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Instructivision Company Profile

Instructivision, Inc. operates as a New Jersey test preparation company. The company offers a range of materials and services for the SAT, including workbooks, computer software, and staff development seminars; and workbooks on mathematics, science reasoning, reading, and English for improving ACT college admission test scores. It also provides a range of products to prepare the student in grade 3 through 8 for the NJ-ASK and NJ-HSPA. In addition, the company offers pre-and post-tests, diagnostic tests, and online tests; benchmarks; formative assessments and summative assessments; grading and reports; lesson plans; instructional materials; and training and professional development programs. Instructivision, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Pine Brook, New Jersey.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

