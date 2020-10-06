Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) & Lincoln National (OTCMKTS:LNC) Financial Analysis

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln National and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National 1.21% 8.21% 0.48% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

77.3% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Lincoln National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lincoln National and Federal Life Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $17.26 billion 0.38 $886.00 million $8.70 3.94 Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.78 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Volatility & Risk

Lincoln National has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lincoln National and Federal Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 0 7 2 0 2.22 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln National currently has a consensus price target of $40.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Lincoln National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Federal Life Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; and indexed universal life insurance products; and a critical illness rider. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

